Astros' George Springer: Out for more than minimum

Springer's hamstring injury is not as bad as the Astros originally feared but will still keep him out for more than 10 days, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch appeared quite concerned following Friday's game but was slightly more upbeat Saturday. A clear timeline for the outfielder's return has not been established.

