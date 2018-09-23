Astros' George Springer: Out of Sunday's lineup

Springer is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer heads to the bench after starting the last nine games, and went 13-for-36 (.361 average) with a home run a six RBI in that stretch. Jake Marisnick takes over in center field for the series finale, with Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Reddick manning the corner outfield positions.