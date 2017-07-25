Astros' George Springer: Out tomorrow but will avoid DL
Springer (quad) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Phillies, but likely won't require a trip to the disabled list, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
When Springer was forced to exit Monday's game with a quad injury, there were obvious fears that the star center fielder would be headed to the disabled list. It appears that the Astros and Springer's fantasy owners have dodged a bullet as the 27-year-old isn't expected to miss extended time. He'll certainly be out Tuesday but could potentially return for Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the Astros hold him out through their off-day on Thursday.
