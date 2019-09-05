Astros' George Springer: Out with concussion

Springer was diagnosed with a mild concussion and the Astros hope to have him back by early next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Initially the team said the tests were encouraging, but now he has been ruled out through the end of this week. Assuming he gets medically cleared, he should rejoin the lineup at some point during next week's four game series against Oakland. Kyle Tucker should see some opportunities in Springer's absence.

