Springer, who is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers, is dealing with a sore knee after running into the outfield wall a couple days ago, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Myles Straw will get the start in center field, batting eighth. Springer was 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in the last three games, so the Astros will look to get him right physically before putting him back in the lineup. Ideally with the day off Wednesday and Thursday's scheduled off day, he can return to the lineup this weekend against the Angels.