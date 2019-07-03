Astros' George Springer: Pads run total at Coors

Springer went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs Tuesday in the Astros' 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Springer capitalized on the favorable hitting conditions at Coors Field to deliver another banner performance in what's shaping up to a career-best season for the 29-year-old. The outfielder has yet to attempt a steal in his seven games since returning from the hamstring injury that cost him a month of action, but he's picked up right where he left off at the dish with a .345/.406/.483 line over that span.