Astros' George Springer: Partaking in on-field work Friday
Springer (hamstring) is expected to complete on-field drills prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays, but manager AJ Hinch doesn't anticipate his starting center fielder beginning a rehab assignment over the weekend, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Springer continues to take steps forward in his recovery and assuming his on-field work goes well Friday, he's on track to take flyballs Saturday. "He's doing well, and I know he's going to do a lot of things today on the field," stated Hinch. "But I don't see him going out this weekend." It appears as though Springer will embark on a rehab stint early next week, however.
