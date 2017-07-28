Astros' George Springer: Placed on disabled list

Springer (quad) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Tigers.

The Astros made the move retroactive to Tuesday after the outfielder exited Monday's game with discomfort in his left quad, which will allow Springer to return August 4 if he's fully recovered. The 28-year-old has sat the past two games, and will gain some rest instead of trying to fight through the injury over the next few weeks. Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick figure to benefit from Springer's absence until he's ready to rejoin the team.