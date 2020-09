Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Angels.

Springer took Dillon Peters deep in the first inning with a solo shot, and then he added a two-run blast off Jacob Barnes in the fifth. He has seven homers this season and extended his hitting streak to four games, with three of those contests seeing him produce two or more knocks.