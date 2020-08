Springer (knee) went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 9-6 win over the Angels.

Springer actually produced his two RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly. Both of his hits were singles. It appears he's recovered from a sore knee that cost him just one start, as he played all nine innings on defense Friday. He's still hitting a meager .120 with one homer, three RBI and a run scored through 7 contests to start 2020.