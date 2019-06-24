Astros' George Springer: Plays consecutive days

Springer (hamstring) played a second consecutive day Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Double-A Corpus Christi.

After playing nine innings in the field Saturday, Springer followed up as the Hooks' designated hitter Sunday. That he was able to play on consecutive days suggests a return to the Astros in time for Tuesday's series-opener against Pittsburgh following the team's off day Monday. Without Springer, the Astros leadoff batter, his replacements atop the order have slashed .167/.268/.324.