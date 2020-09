Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Springer reached base on errors in the first and third innings, and he scored on a wild pitch in the first. He added his solo shot in the fifth inning for his 11th homer of the season. Springer has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, going 11-for-40 (.275) with four homers, six RBI and nine runs scored in that span.