Astros' George Springer: Posts four hits in doubleheader

Springer went 4-for-9 with a home run and two RBI in a doubleheader against the White Sox on Tuesday.

During the first game, Springer posted a 2-for-5 line and hit a solo homer to lead off the contest. He recorded two more hits and added another RBI in the nightcap. Springer is batting .299 with 26 home runs, 67 RBI, 71 runs and five steals with a slugging percentage close to .600 in 344 at-bats this season.