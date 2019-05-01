Astros' George Springer: Posts two hits

Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, RBI-double and walk in an 11-0 victory against the Twins on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old closed out April on a high note, ending a little slump he's been experiencing. This was Springer's seventh multi-hit game of April, but he was just 4-for-21 (.190) in the previous six games prior to Tuesday night. Overall, Springer is hitting .274 with nine home runs, 24 RBI, 21 runs and three steals in 117 at-bats this season.