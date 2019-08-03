Astros' George Springer: Produces four-hit game
Springer went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.
Springer's biggest hit of the night was a triple in the fourth inning, and he would score his lone run of the night when Jose Altuve went yard two pitches later. It's Springer's second triple in his last six games. The 29-year-old outfielder is hitting .298/.386/.605 with 25 homers, 62 RBI and 66 runs scored in 78 games this season.
