Astros' George Springer: Produces two hits Monday

Springer went 2-for-4 in Monday's 2-0 loss to Oakland.

The last time Springer recorded multiple hits was June 10. That's a stretch of 24 games with one or fewer hits -- more often than not, it's been fewer. Springer entered Monday's game having batted just .111 (10-for-90) since his last multi-hit effort.

