Springer went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Springer plated a run in the top of the second with a sac fly, and he later scored both Abraham Toro and Kyle Tucker with an RBI double in the fifth. The slugger had a day off July 30, but he has been on a tear since returning -- he has gone 6-for-16 with a double, one home run, nine RBI, a 4:4 K:BB and a 1.103 OPS in his last four games.