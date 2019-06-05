Astros' George Springer: Ramping up running program
Springer (hamstring) said he was running at 90 percent on the field Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Springer was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain less than two weeks ago, so it's fairly surprising to see him already running near full capacity. The 29-year-old is scheduled to take batting practice on the field prior to Wednesday's game at Seattle. Springer is without an official timeline for his return, but it's already been determined he will require a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the injured list.
