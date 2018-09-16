Astros' George Springer: Reaches base four times

Springer went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 5-4 win over Arizona.

Springer has been red-hot in September, recording eight multi-hit games and going 22-for-55 (.400) this month. He's also scored 17 runs during that span, giving him 95 for the season.

