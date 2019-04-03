Astros' George Springer: Reaches base three times

Springer went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run, walk and stolen base on Tuesday against the Rangers.

Springer did the majority of his damage in the first inning, reaching on an infield single prior to stealing third base as part of a double steal. Though it was his first steal of the season, it's positive that he's on the move on the basepaths after attempting just 10 steals in 2018. He's been very productive overall to begin the new campaign, racking up two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored in 26 plate appearances.