Astros' George Springer: Reaches seats twice

Springer went 2-for-2 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 21-7 loss to the Athletics.

Springer homered in his first two at-bats before being replaced due to the blowout nature of the game. He's hit safely in all three games since returning from a concussion, going 4-for-12 with three home runs, six RBI and five runs scored.

