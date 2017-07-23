Astros' George Springer: Receives rare day off Sunday

Springer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Springer has remained hot coming out of the All-Star break with a 10-for-29 (.345 average) showing at the plate, but with the Astros in the midst of a stretch of 10 games in 12 days, he'll receive his first day off since June 22. Jake Marisnick will cover center field in Springer's stead and bat ninth.