Astros' George Springer: Receives rest day
Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros are likely just extending Springer a routine breather after he drew starts in each of the team's last 16 games. He'll effectively benefit from two rest days with the Astros off the schedule Monday before returning to action Tuesday with a three-game set against the Rays. Jake Marisnick will take Springer's spot in center field and bat ninth in the series finale.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Slugs 10th leadoff homer•
-
Astros' George Springer: Posts four hits in doubleheader•
-
Astros' George Springer: Gets breather•
-
Astros' George Springer: Produces four-hit game•
-
Astros' George Springer: Clobbers leadoff home run•
-
Astros' George Springer: Knocks three extra-base hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...