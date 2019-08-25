Astros' George Springer: Receives rest day

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are likely just extending Springer a routine breather after he drew starts in each of the team's last 16 games. He'll effectively benefit from two rest days with the Astros off the schedule Monday before returning to action Tuesday with a three-game set against the Rays. Jake Marisnick will take Springer's spot in center field and bat ninth in the series finale.