Astros' George Springer: Receiving Thursday off

Springer is expected to be out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer started the past four games but will sit for the opener of the final series of the regular season since the Astros are expected to make an early morning arrival into Los Angeles on Thursday. Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa (back) are also expected to be withheld from the starting nine.