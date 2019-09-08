Astros' George Springer: Rejoins Sunday's lineup

Springer (concussion) is leading off and starting in right field Sunday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer has been sidelined since suffering the concussion at Milwaukee on Wednesday, but he'll return to the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old had a 1.177 OPS in his last nine games and will look to pick up where he left off.

More News
Our Latest Stories