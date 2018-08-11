Astros' George Springer: Remains on target for quick return

Springer (thumb) has resumed hitting and remains on target to return at the end of next week, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Springer will be eligible to return Friday in Oakland and appears likely to do so. The Astros will ramp up his work in the cage Monday and Tuesday and, provided his thumb responds positively, will activate him after the minimum 10 days.

