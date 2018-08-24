Astros' George Springer: Remains out Friday

Springer (quadriceps) is not in Friday's starting lineup against the Angels.

Springer will get another day to recover after dealing with some quad tightness ahead of Monday's matchup. He's been situated on the bench for the last three games, so the Astros are likely being cautious with the 28-year-old outfielder. With Springer on the bench, Tony Kemp will bat ninth and take over in center field.

