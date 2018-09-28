Astros' George Springer: Remains out of Friday's lineup

Springer is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Baltimore, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer will sit for the second straight game after the Astros secured the AL West title Tuesday. The 29-year-old should be available off the bench, but manager A.J. Hinch likely just wants to give his starting center fielder some additional time to rest the nagging thumb injury.

