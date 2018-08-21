Astros' George Springer: Remains out of Tuesday's lineup

Springer (quad) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer was a late scratch for Monday's game with quad tightness as he is out of the lineup for the second straight game. The Astros could simply be remaining cautious, but the severity of the issue isn't fully known. Alex Bregman will again lead off with Tony Kemp starting in center field.

