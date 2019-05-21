Astros' George Springer: Remains out Tuesday

Manager AJ Hinch confirmed Springer (back) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We feel like the weekend [series with the Red Sox] is very probable," Hinch said, regarding Springer's eventual return to the lineup.

Though he didn't explicitly rule Springer out for Wednesday and Thursday, it can be inferred from Hinch's comments that he doesn't anticipate the outfielder being ready to play at any point during the four-game series. On a more fortunate note, the Astros are continuing to view Springer's sore back as more of a day-to-day concern rather than something that will require a trip to the injured list. That's welcome news for Springer's fantasy managers, who have been rewarded with a .313 average and 17 home runs in the 29-year-old's 47 games this season.