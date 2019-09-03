Astros' George Springer: Rescues Astros in extras

Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Springer, who has three homers in the last five games, launched his 30th homer in the top of the 10th inning, providing the winning margin for Houston. This is the second time in three seasons that Springer's reached the 30-homer mark.

