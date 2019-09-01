Astros' George Springer: Resting Sunday

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jose Altuve will move into the leadoff spot while Jake Marisnick mans center field in place of Springer, who is presumably just getting a maintenance day. Springer had started each of the Astros' previous five games, going 7-for-19 with two home runs, a double, six walks, nine RBI and five runs.