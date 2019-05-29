Astros' George Springer: Resumes running

Springer (hamstring) ran on the field Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging step for Springer, who has been on the shelf since Saturday with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. That said, a Grade 2 strain typically carries a recovery timeline of 4-to-8 weeks, so Springer is still likely a ways away from returning to action.

