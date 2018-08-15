Astros' George Springer: Return expected Friday
Springer (thumb) took batting practice and ran the bases Tuesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Of all the injured Astros, Springer is the closest to returning. Manager A.J. Hinch is targeting Friday in Oakland for Springer's activation from the 10-day disabled list.
