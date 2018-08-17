Astros' George Springer: Returns from DL
Springer (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's game against Oakland.
As expected, Springer will return to action after missing time due to a thumb injury suffered Aug. 6 against the Dodgers. He'll regain his role as the everyday center fielder after coming off the shelf, and he figures to be penciled into the starting nine for Friday's series opener. Derek Fisher was demoted to Triple-A Fresno to make room on the 25-man roster.
