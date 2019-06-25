Astros' George Springer: Returns from injury

Springer (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer will wind up missing exactly a month with a left hamstring strain. He certainly looks ready to go after going 4-for-10 with two homers and four walks over his three rehab games. He'll reclaim his role at the top of an Astros lineup which is now even stronger than when he left due to the arrival of rookie sensation Yordan Alvarez.

