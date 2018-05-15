Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup Monday
Springer went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.
Springer returned to the lineup after he was hit by a pitch on the elbow last Friday and missed the final two games of the series against the Rangers.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Back in action Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Available off bench Sunday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Expected back for Angels series•
-
Astros' George Springer: DL trip not expected•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: X-ray results negative•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...