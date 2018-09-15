Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup Saturday

Springer (shoulder) is leading off and starting in center field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Springer exited Friday's game after suffering a shoulder injury on a dive in the outfield, but thankfully is able to make a quick return to the lineup. The 28-year-old went 1-for-4 with a run scored and three strikeouts before leaving the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories