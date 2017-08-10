Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup
Springer went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.
Springer returned to action Wednesday after missing 13 games due to a quadriceps injury. His return should give the lineup a boost at a time when the Astros need something after losing nine of 13.
