Astros' George Springer: Returns to starting lineup vs. Tigers
Springer (shoulder) will man right field and bat leadoff Friday against Detroit, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer was available off the bench Wednesday after dealing with a sore left shoulder. Following an off day Thursday, he should be well rested for Friday's series opener against a stacked Dodgers' lineup.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Was available off bench Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Astros' George Springer: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Astros' George Springer: Wallops 18th homer•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hits second homer since break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.