Astros' George Springer: Scores twice, steals two bases

Springer went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two stolen bases Thursday against the Indians.

Springer recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game, but the highlight of his line was his two-stolen base effort. Though he has just three stolen bases on the season, they have all come in his past six games. Based on his early-season hesitancy to run, it appeared safe to presume Springer would be done running on the basepaths, but his recent stretch suggests he may steal double-digit bases this season.