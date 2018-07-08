Astros' George Springer: Scores twice, swipes base
Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.
While this wasn't an especially remarkable game for Springer, he extended his hitting streak to a modest three games and reached base multiple times for only the second time since June 20. He made the most of his times on the basepaths by stealing his sixth base of the season -- more than he recorded all of last season -- and scoring his 62nd and 63rd runs.
