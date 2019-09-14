Astros' George Springer: Sets new HR mark

Springer went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-1 in over the Royals.

Springer had struck out in first three at-bats before taking advantage of a misplaced fastball in the ninth inning. It marked the Astros' first hit with runners in scoring position over the last 14 at-bats. The homer was Springer's 35th, setting a new career benchmark for the outfielder, who has swatted eight homers and knocked in 18 runs over the last 12 games.