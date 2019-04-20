Astros' George Springer: Sets tone early

Springer went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over Texas.

Springer led off the game with a screaming double down the left field line, setting the stage for a three-run first inning. He later missed a home run by inches and settled for his second double after video review. The 29-year-old outfielder is off to a fine start with a .368 on-base percentage and .527 slugging percentage through 19 games.