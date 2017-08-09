Play

Astros' George Springer: Should be in lineup Wednesday

Springer (quadriceps) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer, who has missed the last 13 games, had what was described as "a very positive" workout Tuesday. He ran the bases, shagged fly balls and made throws back to the infield.

