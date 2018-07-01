Astros' George Springer: Sitting in series finale

Springer (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer tweaked his back late in Saturday's 5-2 loss after attempting to make a diving catch, though the injury didn't result in his removal from the contest. The Astros thus may be exercising caution in holding Springer out Sunday, and he'll benefit from two full days of rest with Houston not back on the schedule until Tuesday in Texas. Springer's absence for the series finale will open up a spot in the outfield for Tony Kemp, while Alex Bregman ascends to the top of the order to assume Springer's usual leadoff duties.