Astros' George Springer: Slated to run bases Tuesday

Manager AJ Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Springer (hamstring) is scheduled to take part in baserunning drills Tuesday.

Hinch said the activity will likely mark Springer's "last test" before the Astros send him out on a rehab assignment later in the week. Houston would presumably check in on Springer's progress after a game or two in the minors before pinpointing a definitive date for his return from the 10-day injured list, but Hinch expressed optimism that the outfielder could be ready to rejoin the big club next week. Jake Marisnick (knee) and Myles Straw have been working as Houston's main options in center field while Springer has been sidelined for the past three and a half weeks.