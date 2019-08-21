Astros' George Springer: Slugs 10th leadoff homer

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

Springer began the bottom of the first inning with a long ball to right field, surpassing his own franchise record with his 10th leadoff homer this season. The hit also extended his streak of reaching base to 13 consecutive games. Springer is enjoying another fine season at the plate, slashing .293/.378/.569 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI in 434 plate appearances.