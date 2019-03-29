Astros' George Springer: Slugs three-run homer

Springer went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Rays.

Springer made his only hit of the game count, slugging his first home run of the season in the third inning off Blake Snell. After Springer posted a career-worst .169 ISO in 2018, it's encouraging to see him go deep in the first game of the season. As usual, he manned the leadoff spot in the Astros' lineup, meaning he should continue to be an excellent source of runs.

