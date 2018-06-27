Astros' George Springer: Slumping, day off coming
Springer went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Springer's ninth-inning double snapped a streak of 20 at-bats without a hit, and Houston's leadoff hitter is just 4-for-45 (.089) over the last 11 games. Despite the slump, manager A.J. Hinch told Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle that he has no plans to drop Springer in the batting order, understanding that the right fielder has slugged his way out of previous slumps and that his recent struggles are but a small sample from a season of 700 plate appearances. Hinch did tell Atkins that he is planning to give Springer a day off in the coming days.
